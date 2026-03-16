Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,353,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150,075 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $408,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allianz SE lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NVO opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

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