Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 30,313 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $112,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Gartner by 67.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP increased its position in Gartner by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 9,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $15,243,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,322,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,352 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $166.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $464.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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