1,362 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Micron Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $500 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing stronger-than-expected memory pricing as the driver behind the upgrade. Micron Technology price target boosted on stronger-than-expected memory pricing
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and reports say HBM capacity is effectively sold out for 2026 and DRAM/NAND pricing remains on a strong trajectory, supporting margin upside and near-term revenue visibility. Micron Technology: HBM Sold Out For 2026, Wall Street Is Still Underpricing
- Positive Sentiment: Street previews expect a “monster” Q2: consensus models show very large YoY revenue and EPS growth driven by AI memory demand and operating leverage, so investors are positioned for another beat. Micron Q2 Earnings Preview: Expect Another Monster Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (Wolfe, Susquehanna and others) have raised targets (some as high as $500–$525), reinforcing momentum and giving investors fresh upside scenarios ahead of earnings. Micron (MU) Stock Surges as Wolfe Research Sets $500 Price Target Analysts Remain Positive on Micron Technology, Here’s Why?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups highlight Micron’s valuation vs. peers (forward P/E and PEG), arguing the stock still looks cheap relative to growth — but those points are debateable and depend on how long pricing strength lasts. Micron: Dirt Cheap Before Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary stresses that Q3 guidance will be the key catalyst — strong quarter now is expected, but the company’s outlook and durability of pricing trends will determine whether the rally continues. Micron’s stock is rising. Here’s the big question heading into earnings.
- Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: memory is cyclical and investors warn of potential overinvestment by suppliers that could erode prices; recent short-term volatility and a pullback earlier this week show sentiment can reverse quickly if guidance disappoints. Micron (MU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
Insider Buying and Selling
Micron Technology Price Performance
Shares of MU stock opened at $426.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.41.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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