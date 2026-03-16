Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 923,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.5% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $635,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.82.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More.

Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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