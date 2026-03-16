Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $29.06 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,060,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $260.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $281.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

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