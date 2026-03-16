Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF $KRBN

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 203.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period.

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KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%.

(Free Report)

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

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