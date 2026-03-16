Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2,332.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,146,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,309 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,347,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average is $197.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $205.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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