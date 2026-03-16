Hughes Financial Services LLC Acquires 22,869 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 9.6% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $60,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,341,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,374 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 887.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,358,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 672,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after buying an additional 520,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,018,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,905,000 after buying an additional 446,367 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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