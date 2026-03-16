Honeycomb Asset Management LP Takes $38.16 Million Position in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,041,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,161,000. Klarna Group accounts for approximately 100.0% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Klarna Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,595,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,344,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth $1,699,000.
Klarna Group Stock Performance
Shares of KLAR stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Klarna Group plc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $57.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of -20.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
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Klarna Group Profile
Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.
Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.
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