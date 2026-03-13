Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. 40,294,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 184,102,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Tower Resources Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

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About Tower Resources

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Tower Resources is an African-focused energy company advancing its operation in Cameroon towards production and cash flow, and de-risking attractive exploration licenses in the emerging oil and gas provinces of Namibia and South Africa, where world-class discoveries have recently been made.

The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.

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