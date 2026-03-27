Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Utz Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

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Utz Brands Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 745.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

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Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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