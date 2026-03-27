First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 37.1% in March

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,563 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the February 26th total of 2,486 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of FLN stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $28.50.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
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