First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Down 37.1% in March

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,563 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the February 26th total of 2,486 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of FLN stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

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First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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