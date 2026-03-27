Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,691 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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