Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $898.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,010.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $960.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $849.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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