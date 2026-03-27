Northland Securities Boosts Earnings Estimates for Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Draganfly in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Northland Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

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Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 294.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Draganfly from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Draganfly to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Draganfly presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

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Draganfly Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPRO opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Draganfly

Here are the key news stories impacting Draganfly this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several near?term and FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts modestly and maintained a “Strong?Buy” rating, trimming expected losses (e.g., FY2027 to ($0.25) from ($0.26)), which supports a constructive view on recovery and execution. Northland Securities Estimates

Northland Securities raised several near?term and FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts modestly and maintained a “Strong?Buy” rating, trimming expected losses (e.g., FY2027 to ($0.25) from ($0.26)), which supports a constructive view on recovery and execution. Positive Sentiment: Corporate update emphasized strong defense momentum, favorable industry tailwinds, operational progress and a well?capitalized balance sheet — messaging that can support investor confidence in growth opportunities and downside protection. Corporate Update (GlobeNewswire)

Corporate update emphasized strong defense momentum, favorable industry tailwinds, operational progress and a well?capitalized balance sheet — messaging that can support investor confidence in growth opportunities and downside protection. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted record annual revenue and a larger cash position on the Q4 call, plus operational wins in border security/defense and platform integrations — positives, but tied to guidance and margin recovery that remain uncertain. Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted record annual revenue and a larger cash position on the Q4 call, plus operational wins in border security/defense and platform integrations — positives, but tied to guidance and margin recovery that remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target from $14 to $12 but kept a “buy” rating — a modest negative signal on near?term upside expectations, though the target still implies large upside vs. today’s levels. Needham Lowers Price Target

Needham lowered its price target from $14 to $12 but kept a “buy” rating — a modest negative signal on near?term upside expectations, though the target still implies large upside vs. today’s levels. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.20) vs. consensus ($0.13) and revenue $1.37M vs. $2.78M consensus — a widened loss and weak top line that directly pressures the stock. Q4 Press Release / Results

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.20) vs. consensus ($0.13) and revenue $1.37M vs. $2.78M consensus — a widened loss and weak top line that directly pressures the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noted the Q4 loss widened and the stock “dipped” on the results — selling pressure reflects disappointment on missed revenue and margins despite operational commentary. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Loss Widens

About Draganfly

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Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

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