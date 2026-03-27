FY2026 EPS Estimates for Qualcomm Cut by Erste Group Bank

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qualcomm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $8.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.39. The consensus estimate for Qualcomm’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Qualcomm’s FY2027 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

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Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.14.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $3,145,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock worth $1,474,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s push into AI-powered cameras for security and IoT is highlighted as a potential new revenue stream with scalable software and higher-margin services that could offset hardware cyclicality. This product narrative supports a longer-term growth case for investors focused on AI monetization. Can Qualcomm’s Advanced AI Camera for Security & IoT Drive Profits?

Qualcomm’s push into AI-powered cameras for security and IoT is highlighted as a potential new revenue stream with scalable software and higher-margin services that could offset hardware cyclicality. This product narrative supports a longer-term growth case for investors focused on AI monetization. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s aggregation shows a consensus “Hold” rating from 24 brokerages (distribution: ~3 sell, 10 hold, 10 buy, 1 other), reflecting mixed analyst views and no clear directional conviction from the sell-side. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarketBeat’s aggregation shows a consensus “Hold” rating from 24 brokerages (distribution: ~3 sell, 10 hold, 10 buy, 1 other), reflecting mixed analyst views and no clear directional conviction from the sell-side. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces note that recent rating shifts for Qualcomm partly reflect broader Nasdaq-100 composition and sector dynamics rather than company-specific fundamentals, suggesting some analyst movements are flow-driven. This context mutes the signal from individual rating changes. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Shifts Reflect Nasdaq 100 Composition

Analysis pieces note that recent rating shifts for Qualcomm partly reflect broader Nasdaq-100 composition and sector dynamics rather than company-specific fundamentals, suggesting some analyst movements are flow-driven. This context mutes the signal from individual rating changes. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded QCOM to Market Perform (from Outperform) and cut its price target to $140 from $175, citing memory-related headwinds and higher component prices that could hurt demand and margins. The downgrade and PT cut have been cited in multiple media reports and are pressuring near-term sentiment and the stock’s upside potential. Bernstein Lowers Qualcomm (QCOM) PT, Says Expectations “Now Appear Much Too High”

About Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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