Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Dunelm Group Price Performance

About Dunelm Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

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Dunelm Group plc is a UK?based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

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