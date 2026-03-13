Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 80,633 shares, an increase of 218.6% from the February 12th total of 25,307 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 23,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 334,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 333,484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,568,000 after purchasing an additional 272,726 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 23,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 623,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 96,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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