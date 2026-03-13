Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) vs. Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Head to Head Contrast

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Murphy Oil and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 13 1 0 2.00 Permian Resources 0 3 12 2 2.94

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $31.45, indicating a potential downside of 14.49%. Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.59%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 3.83% 3.73% 2.01% Permian Resources 18.46% 10.83% 6.91%

Dividends

This table compares Murphy Oil and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Murphy Oil pays out 194.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Permian Resources pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Permian Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Permian Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.72 billion 1.93 $104.23 million $0.72 51.09 Permian Resources $5.07 billion 3.17 $935.17 million $1.25 15.47

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Murphy Oil on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

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Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

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