John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLYB opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $45.41.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $410.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.

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John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

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