Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Holdings Boosted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,259 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $52,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,394,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $147.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $168.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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