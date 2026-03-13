Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.75 and last traded at $192.6320. 14,651,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 12,829,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.28.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.06.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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