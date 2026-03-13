AxoGen Says BLA Approval Secures Avance Use, Boosts Coverage Talks and Reimbursement Momentum

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) executives said a newly secured Biologics License Application (BLA) approval has preserved the company’s ability to serve patients across a broad range of peripheral nerve repair needs, while also helping address remaining reimbursement and coverage barriers that have affected adoption.

Get alerts:

BLA label seen as broad, consistent with prior use

CEO Mike Dale said the FDA-approved label allows AxoGen to continue the work it was already doing and does not limit use by nerve type. He said there is “no diminution” of the company’s ability to serve sensory, motor, and mixed nerves, and that the label is “agnostic” to application, describing the product as “safe and effective” for the treatment of nerve discontinuities.

Exclusivity and competitive barriers

Dale added that the BLA approval provides a regulatory foundation that supports continued market development and efforts to establish nerve care as a standard of care consistent with the label.

In discussing exclusivity, management said it understands the BLA positions the product as a reference product with a period of exclusivity. Dale said AxoGen has been advised by outside consultants and counsel that another allograft product cannot enter the market during that exclusivity window.

He also argued that even without formal exclusivity, the practical hurdles to entering the space are substantial, citing the time required to build a facility, meet quality system requirements, and run clinical trials for each intended application. Dale said that process would likely take at least a decade.

Insurance coverage: 3 remaining commercial payers without coverage

Dale said three primary commercial insurers still do not provide coverage for Avance. He explained that prior to the BLA, the product was sometimes viewed by payers as “experimental” because it was used under discretionary approval, and the BLA addressed that objection by establishing a codified benefit-risk proposition under the regulatory framework.

According to Dale, AxoGen has now satisfied the technical requirements those insurers requested, including updated evidence dossiers and provider-group advocacy. He said the company has made formal submissions and requests for reconsideration and is now waiting for responses aligned with each payer’s annual review cycle. Management did not provide a specific timeline, noting that payer decisions are outside the company’s control, but said decisions could come back throughout the year.

CMS outpatient reimbursement change tied to unbundling

Dale also addressed a change in CMS reimbursement in the outpatient setting. He attributed the increase to an appeals process after AxoGen’s reimbursement team observed that nerve care had been bundled with unrelated procedures that carried low average costs, making outpatient payments “uneconomical” and insufficient to cover costs.

He said the company engaged with CMS through a formal process, after which CMS evaluated the issue and agreed the bundling was inappropriate. Dale said CMS separated the services, created a dedicated nerve code, and set payments it viewed as appropriate for the procedure, which led to the payment change.

While Dale said much of nerve care will remain inpatient due to procedure severity, he expects outpatient settings to become an additional opportunity over time, particularly for less intensive upper-extremity procedures and chronic follow-up care. He noted the change was new and that some hospitals may not yet be aware of the updated payment rates.

Commercial execution: high-potential accounts and targeted growth areas

Dale said AxoGen’s “high potential account strategy” is designed to focus resources where the company can generate the highest return, rather than attempting to cover every facility at once. He described the approach as a “beachhead” strategy based on factors including acuity scoring tied to volume and historical coding, academic affiliation, and prior nerve-care training connections.

He said the opportunity is not limited to hospital footprint, pointing to a need to train more physicians and increase awareness of nerve injury solutions. Dale argued that market development requires deliberate work across reimbursement, education, adoption, and clinical guidelines, and said the company is executing those workstreams with the goal of achieving standard-of-care status over time.

On extremities, Dale said AxoGen’s sales force for that segment is currently 118 and is expected to rise to about 130, adding that expansion could occur faster but that 130 is a minimum. He said the company expects Avance to remain the larger product within its portfolio, while AxoGuard products grow in parallel as part of an overall nerve-care “algorithm” intended to protect repaired nerves and support regeneration.

In breast reconstruction, Dale said AxoGen’s surgeon training model involves “surgeon pairs”—oncologic surgeons and plastic/reconstructive surgeons—because technique during mastectomy can affect the ability to graft and restore sensation. He said interest in these courses is increasing and that clinicians see the field as growing, while also emphasizing the role of evidence generation, including the need for controlled studies. Dale said the breast-focused team is currently about 20 people and is expected to expand to about 30 this year, with a longer-term view that the company may eventually need roughly 60 people to fully service breast mastectomy opportunities.

For oral and maxillofacial and head-and-neck procedures, Dale said many practitioners remain unfamiliar with AxoGen and Avance, even though the region is “nerve rich” and interventions often impact peripheral nerves. He described the segment as an area where the company has significant education and evidence-building work to do and said there remains skepticism among autograft-centric users.

CFO Lindsey Hartley said AxoGen has ample capacity at its Dayton facility to support growth across its initiatives, adding that capacity is sufficient through the company’s long-term plan, though management acknowledged the possibility of building redundant manufacturing in the future for business continuity.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen’s offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Recommended Stories