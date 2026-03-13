Short Interest in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Grows By 56.0%

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,623 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 12th total of 26,688 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of COMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities. COMB was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

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