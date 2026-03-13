Short Interest in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Decreases By 69.2%

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,814 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the February 12th total of 22,159 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8%

BRF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 10,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil. The Index is the exclusive property of 4asset-management GmbH, which has contracted with Standard & Poor’s, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc to maintain and calculate the Index.

Further Reading

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