Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 740 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the February 12th total of 1,674 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEEP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

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About Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF

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The Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Acquirers Deep Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 smallest US stocks, by market-cap, that are potentially undervalued based on their fundamentals. DEEP was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by Roundhill.

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