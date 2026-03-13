Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 740 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the February 12th total of 1,674 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,062 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of DEEP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.29.
About Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.