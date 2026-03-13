Short Interest in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Declines By 33.8%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,548 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 12th total of 5,360 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.17.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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