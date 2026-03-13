GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3002 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 2.9% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVYY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 91,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

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GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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