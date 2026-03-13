GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3002 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 2.9% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:NVYY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 91,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $28.30.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF
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