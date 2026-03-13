IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 10.1% Higher – What’s Next?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $41.98. 38,765,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 41,027,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price objective on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded IREN from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. IREN’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the second quarter worth approximately $74,228,000. Marex Group plc raised its position in IREN by 14,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter worth $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter worth $137,075,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP grew its position in IREN by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

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IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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