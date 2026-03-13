Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST) Short Interest Down 67.8% in February

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 711,958 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the February 12th total of 2,208,495 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decent

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decent stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Decent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Decent alerts:

Decent Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,841,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,694,977. Decent has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Decent ( NASDAQ:DXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Decent in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Decent to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXST

About Decent

(Get Free Report)

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.