Vera Bradley Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) used its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call to highlight a return to profitability, leadership changes aimed at accelerating its turnaround, and continued progress under its “Project Sunshine” transformation plan.

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Leadership changes and transformation focus

Chairman Ian Bickley said the board named him permanent Chief Executive Officer, transitioning from his prior role as Executive Chairman. Chief Financial Officer Martin Layding will expand his responsibilities to Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Bickley added.

Bickley said the leadership transition reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s strategy and momentum under Project Sunshine, which is centered on “reclaiming Vera Bradley’s joyful optimism.” He also said the company has added leadership across key customer-facing functions, including merchandising, marketing, digital commerce, wholesale, and stores, through a mix of external hires and internal promotions.

Bickley reiterated Project Sunshine’s five strategic pillars:

Sharpening brand focus through product relevance and storytelling

Resetting the go-to-market approach with data-led insights

Rewiring the digital ecosystem

Implementing “Outlet 2.0” to create a more brand-enhancing retail experience

Reimagining how the organization works through new capabilities and alignment

Quarterly results show profitability and sequential improvement

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported consolidated revenue of $84.9 million, down from $86.4 million a year earlier, according to Layding. Bickley said overall sales declined 1.7% year over year, while the direct channel revenue decline improved sequentially to down 2.6% versus the prior year.

Layding said direct segment revenue totaled $74.5 million, down 2.6% from $76.5 million, and comparable sales declined 0.7%. He said this represented sequential comparable sales improvement in each quarter of fiscal 2026. Layding also cited impacts from store fleet changes, including two new store openings and 13 store closures since the prior-year fourth quarter, as well as an approximately $0.4 million negative impact tied to temporary store closures associated with Winter Storm Fern in week 52.

Indirect segment revenue was $10.4 million, up 4.9% from $9.9 million, which management attributed to a large wholesale order tied to an upcoming spring collaboration that it expects to announce later.

On profitability, the company posted net income from continuing operations of $2.5 million for the quarter. Bickley called it the company’s first profitable quarter in more than a year, and said earnings per share were $0.09, representing a positive year-over-year swing of $0.28. Layding also cited a shift from a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. (Layding noted his figures were non-GAAP and exclude charges outlined in the company’s press release.)

Margins, expenses, and cash flow

Layding said fourth-quarter gross margin was 47.8% of net revenue, up from 46.8% a year earlier. He attributed the year-over-year margin rate increase to lower promotional activity in outlet channels, a favorable adjustment to the third-quarter inventory reserve, and freight cost savings. Those benefits were partially offset by clearance activity related to Project Restoration inventory and incremental duty costs.

SG&A expense declined to $37.3 million from $47.9 million, which Layding said reflected continued cost reduction initiatives, reduced and phased marketing expenses during the year, and lower lease costs. Operating income from continuing operations was $3.6 million versus an operating loss of $7.3 million a year earlier.

On cash and balance sheet items, Layding said cash and cash equivalents ended the quarter at $18.5 million. The company generated $17 million in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter, Bickley said, which helped it pay off its asset-based lending facility, leaving no borrowings on the ABL at year-end.

Inventory declined nearly 17% year over year to $76.0 million from $91.4 million, Layding said, while noting tariffs increased year-end inventory value by approximately $4.2 million. Excluding tariff impact, he said inventory dollars would have declined about 22% year over year. Inventory turns improved to 1.6 from 1.5 in fiscal 2025, and Layding said improving turns remains a key focus.

Operational and product updates under Project Sunshine

Bickley said the company has been working to address what he described as past missteps, including becoming “indistinguishable” and over-reliant on promotions. He said early results in fiscal fourth quarter benefited from bringing back discontinued styles customers wanted, clearing discontinued product associated with “Project Restoration,” and rebuilding hero products, including the Original 100 Bag and heritage prints, along with select intellectual property collections including Snoopy and Lilo & Stitch.

He said product acceptance has improved, and that while the company could influence about 20% of the assortment in the quarter, it has influenced roughly 80% of the spring assortment, with positive customer response and early sales momentum. In the Q&A, Bickley said the company expects to have a “blank sheet of paper” by fall/winter, while it continues to work through discontinued and aged inventory over the next 6 to 12 months.

On marketing, Bickley said the company has shifted to an enhanced social-first strategy and launched a new spring campaign. He said return on ad spend improved, email open rates increased, and the company scaled paid social programs while maintaining consistent returns, despite lower year-over-year marketing spend.

For wholesale, Bickley said the company is rebuilding with a tiered strategy focused on key retailers, strategic collaborations, and specialty accounts. He also said Vera Bradley plans to launch a capsule collection for back-to-school in 89 Nordstrom doors and on nordstrom.com. On IP collaborations, he said the company will focus on fewer, more impactful launches, citing Peanuts, Lilo & Stitch, and Winnie the Pooh as recent examples that drove strong engagement and sell-through.

Digitally, Bickley said the company consolidated the P&Ls of its digital platforms, including direct-to-consumer e-commerce and third-party marketplace operations, and is recruiting a head of digital commerce. He also said site navigation and checkout were improved, with early results showing strong adoption of streamlined checkout and improved conversion.

On Outlet 2.0, Bickley said the initiative includes a more curated assortment (with an initial 35% SKU reduction), elevated visual merchandising, and a shift from a discount-focused model to a “smart value curated experience.” He said the pilot has shown measurable improvements in sales, conversion, average spend, and gross profit per visitor versus a control group, and told an analyst the company is “inclined to do a few more” Outlet 2.0 stores in the current fiscal year.

Fiscal 2027 outlook and priorities

Management guided for fiscal 2027 sales of $255 million to $270 million, as it focuses on stabilizing the direct business and rebuilding wholesale under new leadership while putting less emphasis on liquidation channels.

Layding said the company will not hold its annual outlet sale in the first quarter as it prioritizes inventory for stores and works to elevate the customer and brand experience for the event, which it hopes to bring back in the future. He also said the company expects year-over-year rate improvement in both gross profit and SG&A, targeting operating loss improvement of 40% or better versus an adjusted operating loss of $21.7 million in fiscal 2026.

In the Q&A, Bickley described fiscal 2027 as a year of stabilization and foundation-building, with an eye toward returning the business to growth in fiscal 2028 and beyond.

About Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) is a lifestyle and accessories designer specializing in colorful, patterned handbags, luggage, travel accessories and coordinated home décor. Founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the company first gained recognition for its quilted cotton bags sold at craft shows before expanding into an established fashion brand. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley has built a reputation for distinctive prints and functional design aimed primarily at women’s casual and travel needs.

The company’s product portfolio includes day bags, weekenders, backpacks, wallets, and organizational cases, as well as an expanding range of travel gear such as rolling luggage and travel pouches.

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