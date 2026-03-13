Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,878 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the February 12th total of 647 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

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Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.5%

BOLT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.27) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bolt Biotherapeutics

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.

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