NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $179.94 and last traded at $180.25. 160,010,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 179,744,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average is $184.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,267,780 shares of company stock valued at $229,929,215 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $9,083,000. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,749,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 33,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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