CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Up 140.0% in February

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 177,766 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 12th total of 74,063 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,449,064 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,449,064 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of CDT Equity
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CDT Equity stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 28.28% of CDT Equity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
CDT Equity Price Performance
Shares of CDT Equity stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 231,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,994. CDT Equity has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on CDT
CDT Equity Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
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