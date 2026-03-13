Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 590 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 12th total of 976 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BFRE remained flat at $30.41 during trading on Friday. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3,002.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

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About Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF

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The Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (BFRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOBAM LBRTY All World Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies located in countries globally without authoritarian regimes. Stocks are selected based on democratic governance and weighted based on market-cap BFRE was launched on Mar 27, 2025 and is issued by Westwood.

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