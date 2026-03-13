Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 590 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 12th total of 976 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BFRE remained flat at $30.41 during trading on Friday. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3,002.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.
About Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.