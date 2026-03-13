GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $299.05 and last traded at $299.2460. 5,731,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,636,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.70.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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