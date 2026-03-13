Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 53,864 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,142 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,846,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 2,630,014 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after acquiring an additional 720,527 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,582,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,254,000 after purchasing an additional 680,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 321.7% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 619,260 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1859 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

