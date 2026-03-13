Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Position Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.40. The company had a trading volume of 301,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,686. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $267.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day moving average is $208.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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