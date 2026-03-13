Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,353 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

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iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

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