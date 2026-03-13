American Express Company $AXP Stake Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 17,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 89.4% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 88.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.30. The company had a trading volume of 343,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.46 and a 200 day moving average of $348.85. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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