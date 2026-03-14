Suvretta Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.