Prosight Management LP Has $33.66 Million Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC $MGTX

Prosight Management LP lowered its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,089,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,914 shares during the period. MeiraGTx makes up approximately 7.8% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of MeiraGTx worth $33,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
MeiraGTx Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MeiraGTx
MeiraGTx Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx’s pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.
The company’s lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MeiraGTx
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Forget oil — this changes everything about American energy…
- $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
- This coin has everything going for it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.