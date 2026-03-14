Spyglass Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,413,000. Fair Isaac makes up 2.2% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,131.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,436.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,586.84. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,068.67 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,972.31.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,304 shares of company stock worth $3,706,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.