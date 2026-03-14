Prosight Management LP Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 147.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 874,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,095 shares during the period. Select Medical accounts for approximately 2.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Select Medical by 48,000.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6,868.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $16.25 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 49.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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