Head-To-Head Review: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Uber Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $402.84 billion 9.08 $132.17 billion $10.81 27.96 Uber Technologies $52.02 billion 2.90 $10.05 billion $4.71 15.57

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 43 3 2.96 Uber Technologies 1 4 33 1 2.87

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $367.18, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 43.58%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 32.81% 35.01% 25.07% Uber Technologies 19.33% 43.63% 19.24%

Summary

Alphabet beats Uber Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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