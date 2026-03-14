Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.6%

ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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