Plum Street Advisors LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Plum Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 1.0%

Tesla stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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