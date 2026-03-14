Comerica Bank Sells 14,552 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $70,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $326.41 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $341.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.28 and a 200 day moving average of $311.52. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $862,220.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,393.22. The trade was a 23.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More McDonald’s News

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McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

See Also

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