Story (IP) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Story (IP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Story has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Story coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges. Story has a total market cap of $197.11 million and approximately $78.61 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,526.30 or 0.99782085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Story Coin Profile

Story launched on February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,025,112,206 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official website is www.story.foundation. Story’s official message board is www.story.foundation/blog. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol.

Buying and Selling Story

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,025,101,594 with 351,574,507 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 0.83475037 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $57,465,920.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Story should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Story using one of the exchanges listed above.

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