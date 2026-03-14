Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $23.70 Million Stock Holdings in Zura Bio Limited $ZURA

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,952 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Zura Bio worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zura Bio

In other Zura Bio news, major shareholder Ai Biotechnology Llc purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,552,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,531.25. This trade represents a 43.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Stock Down 9.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.18. Zura Bio Limited has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZURA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zura Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zura Bio

About Zura Bio

(Free Report)

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Further Reading

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